Idaho’s Navy on Display this Week in Boise

How can Idaho a landlocked, mountain, desert, state, have a naval presence? In other words, does Idaho have a Navy? It is Navy week in Idaho for the first time in three years, so what's the connection between Idaho and the seven seas?

Boise Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to showcase the importance of Navy Idaho and our country, reports outreach Navy. You'll see sailors from across the country at the Western Idaho State Fair this week. Governor Little signed a proclamation declaring this week's navy week in Idaho.

What is Idaho's Naval Presence?

So does the Gem State have a naval presence? Here's a list of Idaho's Naval contributions to national security and what you'll see at the Western Idaho State Fair: USS Boise (SSN 764), USS Idaho (SSN 799) Navy Band Northwest, USS Constitution, Weapon Tactics Unit 11, USS Stennis (CVN 74), Navy Operational Support Center Boise, Navy History and Heritage Command, Navy Meteorology, Navy Leap Frogs, Navy Ceremonial Guard, and Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland will participate in a variety of community outreach events.

Rear Adm. Douglas Beal, the director for Reserve Expedition Force Generation, told outreach Navy, "I am excited to represent the Navy to the Treasure Valley area and state of Idaho,” said Beal. “Boise is a community that cares about service, and that dedication to service connects the citizens of the area and our Navy. I look forward to helping strengthen the connection between the great state of Idaho and our Navy.”

What are Navy Weeks?

Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, providing the public a firsthand look at why the Navy matters to Boise.

"During a Navy Week, the Navy conducts approximately 75 outreach events with corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, community service, and diversity organizations in the city," said CDR John Fage, director Navy Office of Community Outreach. "Boise is a strong supporter of the Navy, and I know our Sailors are looking forward to interacting with the people of the Treasure Valley."

Live Patriotic Music Throughout the Treasure Valley

During Navy Week, Sailors will participate in events throughout the city. Booths featuring a wide variety of Navy organizations and missions will also be available at the Western Idaho State Fair. Folks will enjoy live music by Navy Band Northwest at venues throughout the week, including the Boise Zoo, Boise Aquarium, Idaho State Museum, Western Idaho State Fair and Boise State University campus.

Leap Frogs in the sky?

The Navy Leap Frogs will be conducting multiple parachute demonstrations and tandem jumps at locations such as the Boise High Athletic Complex, Anne Morrison Park and the Western Idaho State Fair.

Boise Navy Week is one of 13 Navy Weeks in 2021, focusing a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel on a single city for a week long series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people -- about half the U.S. population.

Idaho's Naval Base Revealed

From the Naval Sea Systems Command Web Site:

The NSWCCD Acoustic Research Detachment (ARD) is located on Lake Pend Oreille, which is Idaho’s largest, deepest (1,150 feet), and quietest body of water providing an ideal environment for acoustic testing without the attendant problems and costs of open ocean operations. The ARD operates and supports unique Large Scale Submarine Models, Test Ranges, and acoustic test facilities utilized in conducting Research, Development, Test & Evaluation (RDT&E) of submarine acoustic stealth technology. These state-of-the-art facilities support a wide variety of research and technology development programs ranging from submarine propulsor development to the calibration of full-scale acoustic transducers. Detachment personnel supporting the experiments form a highly capable and versatile workforce providing ARD customers a timely and quality outcome. They work closely with project scientists, engineers and technicians throughout the Carderock Division and other Navy and private organizations, to plan and conduct operations and experiments on the lake.

You can read more about what they do by clicking the link here.

