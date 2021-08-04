Idaho’s Questionable Return to Normal?

Is it me, or is 2021 starting to feel like 2020 all over again? It seems 'the return to normal' euphoria has begun to wane as mask mandates and cancellations due to Covid are creeping into our headlines once again. As we reported recently, Saint Alphonsus has canceled their annual Festival of Trees fundraiser, citing Covid concerns.

The Boise School district announced that everyone would be wearing a mask to start the school year. A group of West Ada parents would like the same policy for their kids in their schools. Governor Little urged Idahoans to get the poke, or schools could once again be disrupted. Boise State's football team has closed Fall practice to the media because of a Covid outbreak.

President Biden's Administration blames the folks who do not want to get the poke for the rise in the Delta variants. In a historic move, the FDA could approve the Phizer vaccine for mainstream use. Despite all the 'progress,' it looks like the nation could be returning to some health restrictions. Whether its' an order from a health district, city official, how can we not avoid mask mandates, like we see in Boise right now, or other restrictions if infections continue to grow?

How can any gathering not be considered a 'super spreader' event? We've seen cases in which vaccinated people can still catch Covid, so how can we have significant events like concerts and football games if you follow the science? Perhaps, masks will be required at critical future events? Or could we begin to see a return to limited or eliminating audiences/fans at events?

I hope I'm wrong, but if you follow the logic, 2021 will resemble 2020 by year's end.

