Idaho’s Oldest Restaurant is Not in Boise

If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.

Before we share with you the history of Idaho's oldest restaurant, let's take a look at some of the state's oldest restaurants.

The History of the Snake Pit

According to its website, the Snake Pit first started serving Idahoans in 1879. The Clark Hotel was the original name until the name was changed in 1954 to the ‘Enaville Resort.’ 'The Snake Pit has served as a boom town bar, railroad layover, hotel, house of ill repute, and starting point for loggers and miners of yesteryear.' The name Snake Pit name was eventually changed after a flood left the area with many water snakes.

The Snake Pit's interior is one of a kind. The interior pieces were built by one man who would work on one piece at a time. His name was Equil, and he built most of the articles in the 1950s. His most famous design is the 'horny chair' made of elk horns and elk skin. We can't say if there are any other types of horny chairs in the country?

Where is the Snake Pit Located?

If you're looking to take a trip to this historic and one-of-a-kind restaurant, you'll need to mapquest your journey to Enaville, Idaho. You can click the link here if you'd like more details on this one-of-a-kind Idaho original.

