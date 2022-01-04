Idaho’s Scary Ranking For Driving in the Snow

Driving on Idaho roads right now is quite scary, and so is our ranking. We all know how scary it can be to drive on the roads in Boise - Especially I-84. And a recent report really proved that.

Driving in the Winter in Idaho

Well, before we get into what Idaho was ranked, let’s talk about where you should avoid driving this winter in Idaho. And, why it’s so rough.

Winter in Idaho

If you are new to Idaho, you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. It’s hard to imagine (if you have lived in Idaho in the summer) that it could snow that much in Idaho. Or how bad the roads could actually be. But, this was Idaho just a few years ago.

So what did Idaho rank?

Well, according to this article from SafeWise, Idaho ranked FOURTH most dangerous state for driving in the snow.

So, we urge you to please be safe and as prepared for the road conditions as possible!

