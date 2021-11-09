Idaho’s Ski Season Coming Soon

It's November in Idaho, and usually, before the turkey is consumed, the slopes are filled throughout the Gem State with skiers, snowboarders, and anyone else who loves Winter activities.

Rain in the Treasure Valley usually means that snow is falling and accumulating in the mountains. Once the snow starts to build, we all know it's only a matter of time before the ski lifts are again alive with skiers.

So if you're wondering when Idaho's ski resorts will open, we've compiled a list thanks to

onthesnow.com

. If you're wondering how much snow is on the ground, click the links below to see a live camera of the area.

Bogus Basin November 27th

Brundage Mountain November 26th

Tamarack Resort November 26th

Sun Valley November 25th

Pomerelle Mountain December 5th

Schweitzer November 26th

The forecast from the

National Weather Center

in Boise predicts the next few days will be filled with rain and snow showers in some areas. Speaking of ski areas and ski honors, the Sun Valley Resort was named the best ski area in the West for the second year in a row, reports

MagicValley.com

The readers at Ski Magazine once again affirmed Sun Valley's well-deserved reputation. From the MagicValley article: "Last year, readers voted Sun Valley the best for lifts and “down-day” activities. This year it took the top spot for grooming, lifts, service, dining, lodging, family, local flavor, and overall satisfaction. Sun Valley previously ranked in the top five for several of those categories."

Idaho Skiers can expect a number of improvements to their favorite slopes report SkiIdaho.us.

Bogus Basin has doubled its ability to make snow over the years. Boise's favorite nonprofit ski center continues to invest millions of dollars to enhance the convenient skiing experience in the Treasure Valley. The improved parking lot is just part of the 52 capital improvement projects that took place in the off-season.

Read the story here about Californians buying up homes near Idaho Ski Resorts.

Everything You Need To Know About Idaho's 16 Amazing Ski Resorts Idaho's 16 ski resorts from smallest to largest based on skiable acres.

15 Wacky Winter Weather Facts To Help You Survive the Season in Boise For many of us Snowmageddon 2016-2017 is a not so distant memory. Some people really miss seeing that much white stuff in Boise. Others dread the possibility of it happening again. How common is it? We dug into some historical weather data from the National Weather Service to see just how extreme it was compared to some of the other winter extremes Boise's experienced.