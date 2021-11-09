Idaho’s Ski Season Coming Soon
It's November in Idaho, and usually, before the turkey is consumed, the slopes are filled throughout the Gem State with skiers, snowboarders, and anyone else who loves Winter activities.
Rain in the Treasure Valley usually means that snow is falling and accumulating in the mountains. Once the snow starts to build, we all know it's only a matter of time before the ski lifts are again alive with skiers.
So if you're wondering when Idaho's ski resorts will open, we've compiled a list thanks to onthesnow.com. If you're wondering how much snow is on the ground, click the links below to see a live camera of the area. Bogus Basin November 27thBrundage Mountain November 26thTamarack Resort November 26th Sun Valley November 25th Pomerelle Mountain December 5thSchweitzer November 26th The forecast from the National Weather Center in Boise predicts the next few days will be filled with rain and snow showers in some areas. Speaking of ski areas and ski honors, the Sun Valley Resort was named the best ski area in the West for the second year in a row, reports MagicValley.com
The readers at Ski Magazine once again affirmed Sun Valley's well-deserved reputation. From the MagicValley article: "Last year, readers voted Sun Valley the best for lifts and “down-day” activities. This year it took the top spot for grooming, lifts, service, dining, lodging, family, local flavor, and overall satisfaction. Sun Valley previously ranked in the top five for several of those categories."
Idaho Skiers can expect a number of improvements to their favorite slopes report SkiIdaho.us.
Bogus Basin has doubled its ability to make snow over the years. Boise's favorite nonprofit ski center continues to invest millions of dollars to enhance the convenient skiing experience in the Treasure Valley. The improved parking lot is just part of the 52 capital improvement projects that took place in the off-season.
