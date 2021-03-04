Idahoans Can Participate in Virtual Training On Overdose Intervention

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 268 reported cases of drug overdose deaths here in Idaho from July 2019 to July 2020. Idaho Drug Free Youth is working to decrease that number in partnership with Central District Health Drug Overdose Prevention Office by providing educational training to Idahoans on overdose intervention.

It's probably to fair to say that the majority of people would not know exactly what to do if someone they knew and cared about was in the midst of an overdose. This online training is aimed to educate teachers, parents, and friends on how to properly respond to an active overdose and what resources are available. According to Idaho Drug Free Youth, "this is a great tool for parents and educators to have in their arsenal, and can help to save lives across the state." The training is also especially encouraged to anyone specifically who uses substances or has family members or friends that do so.

Idaho Drug Free Youth has been operating has an organization out of Hayden, Idaho since 1991. It was first started by a small group of Idaho teens who wanted to be supported and recognized for making good choices. Their mission is to "help teens discover their passions, embrace their individuality, and navigate through their teen years in the healthiest (also happiest) way possible."

The online overdose intervention interactive training is happening on Friday, March 12th at 3:30 - 4:30 pm. Be sure to register here first. The training is also free to virtually attend by the way!