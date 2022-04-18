It should come as no surprise to anyone that's living in Boise (or Idaho in general) that we're continuing to see an influx of people moving here. Factor in the recent news of Meta (aka Facebook) building a facility just 16 miles from downtown Boise and we're bound to see a lot of new faces in the area.

From food to driving to our wonderful feathered friends that roam downtown... there is much to learn about living in Boise.

We've compiled a list of eight essential things that newcomers need to know.

If You Want to Live in Boise, You Better Learn These 8 Things Here are eight things you need to know if you want to live in Boise... if not, pack your bags and hit the road!

5 Places in Boise Where You Can Get Slapped in the Face With everyone talking about the slap heard around the world at the Oscars, we found data at AreaVibes.com that shows where you're most likely to get slapped in Boise.