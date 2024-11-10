Inside Look: Boise State Football’s Big Win [photos]

It appears the path to the college football playoff continues to go the way of the Boise State Broncos. The team came very close last night to securing a once unheard of position that no expert of fan saw coming. We'' have more on that in a moment but first, the Broncos avoided upsets to unranked teams that have caught up with Alabama, Georgia, Miami, and several others. ￼

Despite how easy they make it look, every game is a challenge, and the Nevada Wolfpack played like a title contender last night at Albertsons Stadium. First, let's credit the brave, depleted Wolfpack players led by former Bronco Jeff Choate.

Coach Choate is a member of the Chris Petersen staff who works on a team that has produced many talented stars. We couldn't legitimately profile his experience, but this link is well worth the read.

Back to the Broncos who were a twenty-three-point favorite need everyone one of the over 37,000 fans to motivate them for the win. Once again, the team was led by Heisman contender Ashton Jeanty who rushed for over two hundred yards and three touchdowns. Both teams committed turnovers that could've cost the game.

The win against the Wolfpack was the 700th win for the football program, with an overall record of 700-249-10.

Boise State will visit San Jose State on Saturday, Nov. 16. The contest will kick off at 5 p.m. MT and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The team's grit should help the for folks at FOX television who chose the game for their Saturday night prime time game. This is the first time Boise State has been featured on national network television. The team was helped that both the Alabama/LSU and Notre Dame/Florida State games were not very competitive.

Television fans were treated to the work of the great Tim Brando who makes every game a must watch experience.

Boise State will benefit from the loses of Georgia and Miami, both teams were in the top four of the college football playoff rankings. Boise State came within a field goal of being the favorite to win the coveted fourth spot in the rankings going to the highest-ranking conference champion.

BYU needed every ounce of magic to come from behind to beat their rival Utah in late night action. If BYU loses and Boise State wins out, the Broncos will be the favorite to qualify for the fourth slot. The top four teams get a first-round bye and a home game. Can you imagine Ohio State or Alabama playing in Boise on the Blue?

