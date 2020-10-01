Is An Honest Debate Possible For Round 2?

Is America ready for round 2 of Trump v Biden coming up October 15th? Sure we'll have a vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris on October 7th. (Note to fans of the West, it will be held at the University of Utah reports the Salt Lake Tribune.) However, will anyone besides die hard politicos really tune in to watch the VPs? Not likely.

What about the next presidential debate? Not so fast, if you believe most of the bloviating talking heads on television. Most announcers have begged Joe Biden to call it quits and not have another debate. They're highly critical of the president's behavior that has led them to ask Joe to go back to his basement.

Do you find it odd that a considerable amount of people speculate that Biden will not show for the next debate. (Editor's note, these were the same people that said he wouldn't show for the first debate.)

Could Biden really skip the next debate? I doubt that he would avoid another chance to make his case to the American Public. Remember, Biden has been spending most of his time in the basement unlike President Trump who has been holding rallies all over the country.

Could the next two debates actually have focused candidates and a moderator who keeps them in line? The next moderator CSpan's Steve Scully is getting a lot of unsolicited advice from every corner of the media and political worlds.

The Commission on Presidential Debates issued the following statement regarding the next debate:

The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate. Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues. The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly. The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.