Did Boise Make the List of Best Recreational Cities in America?!

All work and no recreation would make Boise a dull city.



Anyone who has lived here for longer than a season understands firsthand what an active community the Treasure Valley is. Boise, Garden City, Eagle, Star, Meridian, Nampa, Kuna, Caldwell, and Middleton each offer a wealth of recreational sports and play for its citizens.



Statewide, common recreational sports, activities, and play in Idaho include:

indoor and outdoor cycling

climbing and bouldering

hiking

spelunking

zip lining

geocaching

gem hunting

game hunting

camping

motorcycle riding

fishing

golf

skiing and snowboarding

gymnastics

baseball, football, basketball, and volley ball

and too many more to name!

So where do we, the Treasure Valley, fall in the grand scheme of things?

Does Boise rate as one of the most recreation-friendly cities in America? Finding out is as easy as checking out the results of the latest WalletHub study below!

Best Recreational-Friendly Cities in America

1. Las Vegas, Nevada



2. Orlando, Florida



3. Cincinnati, Ohio

4. Tampa, Florida



5. Scottsdale, Arizona



6. San Diego, California



7. Albuquerque, New Mexico



8. Atlanta, Georgia



9. Honolulu, Hawaii



10. New Orleans, Louisiana



11. Tucson, Arizona



12. St. Louis, Missouri



13. Phoenix, Arizona



14. Sacramento, California



15. Los Angeles, California



...

22. Tulsa, Oklahoma



23. BOISE, IDAHO



How did this happen? How did Boise rank lower than the likes of Albuquerque, New Mexico or Cincinnati, Ohio? Do the survey people not understand Idaho is like one giant outdoor playground?! Haven't they heard of our beloved Greenbelt or our year-round fitness enthusiasts? To say that we're surprised would be the understatement of the century. We came in at 23, friend. That's bananas.

Even our gifs are more active than the cities that bested us on this bogus list!



