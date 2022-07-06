Did Boise Make the List of Best Recreational Cities in America?!
All work and no recreation would make Boise a dull city.
Anyone who has lived here for longer than a season understands firsthand what an active community the Treasure Valley is. Boise, Garden City, Eagle, Star, Meridian, Nampa, Kuna, Caldwell, and Middleton each offer a wealth of recreational sports and play for its citizens.
Statewide, common recreational sports, activities, and play in Idaho include:
- indoor and outdoor cycling
- climbing and bouldering
- hiking
- spelunking
- zip lining
- geocaching
- gem hunting
- game hunting
- camping
- motorcycle riding
- fishing
- golf
- skiing and snowboarding
- gymnastics
- baseball, football, basketball, and volley ball
- and too many more to name!
So where do we, the Treasure Valley, fall in the grand scheme of things?
Does Boise rate as one of the most recreation-friendly cities in America? Finding out is as easy as checking out the results of the latest WalletHub study below!
Best Recreational-Friendly Cities in America
1. Las Vegas, Nevada
2. Orlando, Florida
3. Cincinnati, Ohio
4. Tampa, Florida
5. Scottsdale, Arizona
6. San Diego, California
7. Albuquerque, New Mexico
8. Atlanta, Georgia
9. Honolulu, Hawaii
10. New Orleans, Louisiana
11. Tucson, Arizona
12. St. Louis, Missouri
13. Phoenix, Arizona
14. Sacramento, California
15. Los Angeles, California
...
22. Tulsa, Oklahoma
23. BOISE, IDAHO
How did this happen? How did Boise rank lower than the likes of Albuquerque, New Mexico or Cincinnati, Ohio? Do the survey people not understand Idaho is like one giant outdoor playground?! Haven't they heard of our beloved Greenbelt or our year-round fitness enthusiasts? To say that we're surprised would be the understatement of the century. We came in at 23, friend. That's bananas.
Even our gifs are more active than the cities that bested us on this bogus list!