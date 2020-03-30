Is Hand Sanitizer A Drug?

No one in their right mind could've predicted the run on hand sanitizer. Sure, it was a must-have for germaphobes, but now it's more popular than gold. Well, that might be a little hyperbole, but the world is living in uncertain times. With the rush on hand sanitizers, can you use too much hand sanitizer? Are hand sanitizers drugs? Hand sanitizers are drugs regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration. They should be stored out of the reach of children and pets. Kids should only use hand sanitizers with adult supervision.

The recent popularity of hand sanitizers can be traced back to the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control recommends washing your hands for 20 seconds with warms soap and water. If that's not an option, then they recommend a hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol.

Could adding alcohol to a non-alcohol hand sanitizer be effective in stopping the virus? Not so, says the FDA. They recommend that disinfectant wipes be used for surfaces and not your skin or eyes which may cause irritation.

We've heard a lot about making your own hand sanitizer? Should you? The FDA doesn't recommend that. They point out that if made incorrectly homemade hand sanitizer can be ineffective. There have been reports of skin burns from homemade hand sanitizer.

Click this link here if you have any more questions about the use of hand sanitizer.