Is This Controversial Christmas Decoration Too Scary For Boise?

Every year, Treasure Valley homeowners spend hundreds, if not thousands, on Christmas decorations to put smiles on faces throughout their neighborhood. Others spend even more and do elaborate displays that people drive from all over to see.

Nativities, Santas, reindeer, snowmen, elves, candy canes, inflatable Mickeys, there are many different variations and combinations of outdoor decor throughout the Boise area. Some people buy their giant decorations while others make them.

One Boise home's decor caught me by surprise. Not because of how bright and flashy it is, but because I've never seen one like this before. This decoration isn't for the faint of heart. This decoration is more Halloween than Christmas.

Marco/TSM Boise

The giant figure standing on the porch of this Boise home is Krampus, the Christmas demon. You may have seen the Christmas-themed horror movie about him. I put the ridiculous trailer below. The Krampus story is believed to have originated in the Alps. The legend is that on December 5th, Saint Nick gives gifts to the good boys and girls, Krampus punishes the naughty ones.

America really didn't discover Krampus or at least talk much about him until the early 2000's when television shows started making references to this darker Christmas figure.

Having a Krampus decoration in the yard is definitely rare. In 2013, a Murietta, California woman put a Krampus decoration in her window and was accused of devil worship!

While Krampus is definitely non-traditional for America, he's very traditional in Europe. Although I'm not sure they put up Krampus decorations in Europe either.

What do you think? Is this decoration too scary for Boise?

