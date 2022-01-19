Is This Really The Most Difficult Idaho College to Get Into?

For many high school seniors, the time has come to send in those college applications. If your senior is looking to stay in state, what schools offer the best chance of an acceptance letter? This is what we found out!

If you've ever spent time on Niche, you know it's a really cool website that ranks neighborhoods, companies and even schools based on a ton of different factors. When it comes to colleges they've ranked everything from the schools with best professors and dorms to the schools with the best food and Greek life.

We dove into their acceptance rate data to see which of Idaho's major higher learning institutions were the hardest to get into. It appears that the Niche rounded their acceptance rates to the nearest whole number, so keep that in mind as you scroll through the list. Not only were we able to find out which colleges were the most challenging to get into, we found out a few other things they were known for.

Idaho Colleges Ranked By Acceptance Rate Niche, a website dedicated to helping people connect with the best schools, neighborhoods and workplaces for their lifestyle, looked at Idaho's major higher learning institutions and ranked them base on which ones were the hardest to get into. This is how things shook out.

How many of these schools are located in Idaho's smartest towns? We couldn't help but dive into that data too!

KEEP READING: These Are The 15 Smartest Towns in Idaho We sorted through the U.S. Census Bureau's "Educational Attainment" data for Idaho to determine which cities were smartest based on the percentage of its population over 25 who achieved a bachelor's degree or higher.

