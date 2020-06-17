Is Uncle Ben’s Next?

Recently Quaker Oats decided to pull the plug on the Aunt Jemima brand after 130 years on the shelves of stores across the country. Now the owner of the Uncle Ben's Rice brand is pondering the future of its brand reports CNN.Fox News spoke with the owner of Uncle Ben's , Mars Foods. Here's what they told Fox. “As a global brand, we know we have a responsibility to take a stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices,” a spokes person for Mars, Inc., said in an emailed statement to Fox News. “As we listen to the voices of consumers, especially in the Black community, and to the voices of our Associates worldwide, we recognize that now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do.”

The move to rebrand Uncle Ben's and Aunt Jemima comes as the country continues to deal with the death of George Floyd.