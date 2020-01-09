It’s Official: Lauren McLean Moves In

City Hall has seen some major changes since the runoff election here in Boise about a month ago--but a LOT have been going on in just the last few days. After winning the runoff election versus incumbent mayor Dave Bieter by a landslide, the city has been awaiting the arrival of its new leadership and now it's officially OFFICIAL.

The halls and the offices of Boise's City Hall have been updated and now Lauren McLean, having been sworn in just this week, has begun her term as Mayor of Boise. She shared her excitement in a tweet that you can see, below:

Cheers to a great new year and congratulations, Madam Mayor!