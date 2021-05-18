Janice McGeachin’s Run for Governor
Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin is expected to announce her challenge to Governor Brad Little Wednesday. Her move comes as no surprise to political insiders considering that most activists have been urging her to run since she was elected almost four years ago. The Republican Primary is a year away, and we have three candidates seeing Idaho's top job. Here is the lieutenant governor's announcement from her Facebook page.
The Announcement
The Contenders
The Race
Let's start with the three contenders. Ed Humphreys is a thirty-year-old self-made Conservative that represents the future of the party. Mr. Humphreys will focus his campaign on creating a better Idaho. I would expect his efforts will be aided by superior video and social media outreach. It will be interesting to watch to see how many elected representatives endorse his candidacy.
Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin has been in the state spotlight since her days as a state representative. Her power base is Eastern Idaho, but she tirelessly works to win friends in the Treasure Valley. She will rely on her Conservative allies in the statehouse to be the backbone of her efforts to oust Governor Little. McGeachin is known as one of the strongest defenders of the Second Amendment and those folks vote in primaries.
Unlike 2018, the governor will have to defend his record, including the last year of Covid rule. Idaho has thrived during Covid when compared to every other state in the country. The Gem State is the fastest-growing state in the country, so why would you want to replace the Republican governor who led the state to such success?
The Idaho State Journal breaks down a few of the challenges the governor will overcome. The governor will have the advantages of the incumbency, the party establishment, and a massive campaign war chest.
The primary will break down to one question: will anyone remember the governor's record during Covid? If so, we could have a very competitive race. The governor did survive a recall effort that failed to oust him from power.
A look back at the 2014 and 2018 primaries
2014 was a year of intrigue for the Idaho Republican Party. The popular then-Governor Otter decided to run for a third term. Otter had led the state out of the recession into a robust economic recovery, and he was so popular the New York Times tried to draft him to run for the presidency. Political insiders had speculated that he was running to ensure that the Conservative Firebrand Congressman Raul Labrador would not challenge in and stay in Washington.
The governor was challenged by then State Senator Russ Fulcher, who galvanized the anti-Otter movement in the state. Fulcher, although outspent, was not outworked and won Idaho's most populated counties. It was the closet primary race or any race that Governor Otter faced during his three terms. He went on to win reelection and is now enjoying a life of active retirement.
2018 was the most expensive and longest gubernatorial primary race in state history. The race featured the state's lieutenant governor, a multi-term congressman, and a physician turned developer. The winning margin for the lieutenant governor was only five percent of the primary audience.
The long way home
Whether you're new the Gem State or an old Idaho hand, this year's post Covid primary season promises not to disappoint.
