Janice McGeachin’s Run for Governor

Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin is expected to announce her challenge to Governor Brad Little Wednesday. Her move comes as no surprise to political insiders considering that most activists have been urging her to run since she was elected almost four years ago. The Republican Primary is a year away, and we have three candidates seeing Idaho's top job. Here is the lieutenant governor's announcement from her Facebook page.

The Announcement

Dear friends, I will be holding three press conferences across the state of Idaho on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, to make an important political announcement about the future of our state. You are all invited to attend! Please bring American Flags for a patriotic celebration. The locations and times are as follows. DEC – The Downtown Event Center 480 Park Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 10:00-11:00 am Idaho State Capitol Building Steps 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702 2:00-3:00 pm Candlelight Christian Fellowship 5725 N Pioneer Dr, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815 5:30-6:30 pm (PDT) I look forward to seeing you on Wednesday!

The Contenders

Last Friday, Conservative Activist Ed Humphreys declared his candidacy for the Republican nomination on our show. The Eagle Conservative's Saturday announcement drew hundreds to support his campaign. Before we get to the governor's race, who will run for Idaho's Lieutenant Governor? Currently, former state representative Luke Malek has declared his run for the nomination. Rumors from Bannock Street say that Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke is looking to enter the race.

The Race

Let's start with the three contenders. Ed Humphreys is a thirty-year-old self-made Conservative that represents the future of the party. Mr. Humphreys will focus his campaign on creating a better Idaho. I would expect his efforts will be aided by superior video and social media outreach. It will be interesting to watch to see how many elected representatives endorse his candidacy.

Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin has been in the state spotlight since her days as a state representative. Her power base is Eastern Idaho, but she tirelessly works to win friends in the Treasure Valley. She will rely on her Conservative allies in the statehouse to be the backbone of her efforts to oust Governor Little. McGeachin is known as one of the strongest defenders of the Second Amendment and those folks vote in primaries.

Unlike 2018, the governor will have to defend his record, including the last year of Covid rule. Idaho has thrived during Covid when compared to every other state in the country. The Gem State is the fastest-growing state in the country, so why would you want to replace the Republican governor who led the state to such success?

The Idaho State Journal breaks down a few of the challenges the governor will overcome. The governor will have the advantages of the incumbency, the party establishment, and a massive campaign war chest.

The primary will break down to one question: will anyone remember the governor's record during Covid? If so, we could have a very competitive race. The governor did survive a recall effort that failed to oust him from power.

A look back at the 2014 and 2018 primaries

Getty Images

2014 was a year of intrigue for the Idaho Republican Party. The popular then-Governor Otter decided to run for a third term. Otter had led the state out of the recession into a robust economic recovery, and he was so popular the New York Times tried to draft him to run for the presidency. Political insiders had speculated that he was running to ensure that the Conservative Firebrand Congressman Raul Labrador would not challenge in and stay in Washington.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The governor was challenged by then State Senator Russ Fulcher, who galvanized the anti-Otter movement in the state. Fulcher, although outspent, was not outworked and won Idaho's most populated counties. It was the closet primary race or any race that Governor Otter faced during his three terms. He went on to win reelection and is now enjoying a life of active retirement.

Kevin Miller / KIDO Talk Radio

2018 was the most expensive and longest gubernatorial primary race in state history. The race featured the state's lieutenant governor, a multi-term congressman, and a physician turned developer. The winning margin for the lieutenant governor was only five percent of the primary audience.

The long way home

Whether you're new the Gem State or an old Idaho hand, this year's post Covid primary season promises not to disappoint.

Looking for a laugh? Watch this video of the guy on the bike in the background. Wait for it!





LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.