It's the official start of football season as the NFL has returned with broadcasting the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio. Along with the game, the NFL Hall of Fame announces this year's class, which will join the hallowed halls.

This year, Jared Allen, who played his college football for the Idaho State Bengals, will be inducted. It's not often that a football player from the Gem State makes it to the NFL, and even rarer to the Hall of Fame.

Does Idaho have another Hall of Famer besides Mr. Allen and our state's all-time great, Jerry Kramer? Mr. Allen was an outstanding player. Mr. Allen played for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears, and the Carolina Panthers. Mr. Allen accrued over 100 sacks during his first eight seasons.



He overcame the tag of being a party guy who had his challenges with the law. He committed himself to becoming a positive contributor to the community, aiding in charitable works.

Mr. Allen is not a first-round Hall of Famer, having retired from the NFL over ten years ago.

