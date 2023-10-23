Jason Mraz Announces 2024 Tour Stop in Nampa! (Exclusive Presale)

The Treasure Valley is in for an unforgettable year of concerts for 2024, as numerous top artists make their way to the Ford Idaho Center — the most recent announcement being the legendary Jason Mraz.

The Drop: Jason Mraz Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

The Jason Mraz and His Superband Summer Tour is coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on August 3rd, 2024. That seems far away, and it might be, but tickets go on sale this week!

Jason Mraz is an American singer-songwriter renowned for his soulful and melodic blend of pop, rock, and acoustic music. With a career spanning decades, he has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with hits like "I'm Yours" and "Lucky." He's known for his compelling lyrics and charismatic stage presence, and that will soon be something we can experience at the Ford Idaho Center.

Secure Your Spot to See Jason Mraz

While the excitement is building, we have some insider details that will help you ensure you're in the seats you want and at the front of the queue. On Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10am, the presale begins. It lasts until 10pm on the same day. Use the promo code: LUCKY

For those who can't make the presale, tickets for the general public will be available starting this week on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 10am. It's going to be a highly sought-after event, so be sure to mark the date on your calendar and set a reminder. As the Treasure Valley prepares for a year filled with live music, Jason Mraz's show promises to be a highlight. Visit the Ford Idaho Center for additional information.

Major Concerts This Year in Boise and More to Come! When it came to the sheer number of concerts, 2022 was a year that the Treasure Valley won't soon forget. But 2023? There are some BIG artists looking to make a splash in Idaho! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

6 Halloween Candies That Should Be Idaho's Favorite Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Every Spirit Halloween Store Coming to the Boise Area in 2023 It's time to get spooky! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

It's Time to Get Spooky At These 4 Boise Area Fall Attractions Corn maze? Check. Haunted house? Check. Bonfires? Check. Here's when your favorite fall attractions open in 2022! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

13 Idaho Halloween Decorations That Might Be Taking It Too Far If you want to push the envelope on your Halloween decor or give your neighbors a good scare this year, check out these thirteen Halloween decorations we found on Boise's Facebook Marketplace... Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas