Country Music Star Jordan Davis Announces 2024 Tour Stop in Nampa

Calling all Boise-area country music fans! Jordan Davis is returning to Nampa's Ford Idaho Center in 2024! This time, he's not just opening for other artists; he's headlining his very own show, promising an unforgettable night of country music.

The concert will be June 7th, 2024, as part of his "Damn Good Time" World Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke. Check out the pictures below from Jordan's last concert here at the Ford Idaho Center with Dierks Bentley.

Jordan Davis, a rising star in the country music scene, has graced the Ford Idaho Center stage before, leaving the audience wanting more. Now, he's back to take center stage on a night that's sure to be filled with foot-stomping songs, heartfelt lyrics, and a whole lot of fun.

The exclusive presale for this highly anticipated event is set to kick off on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10am, giving dedicated fans the chance to secure their tickets early. For those who want to make sure they don't miss out, the exclusive insider presale will run until 10pm on that same day.

If you can't make it for presale, tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 13, 2023. This is your chance to join the excitement and be part of a night at the Ford Idaho Center that will undoubtedly be talked about for years to come.

We know Boise-area country music fans are also excited about Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke. Ashley has played at the Ford Idaho Center before, too, with Cole Swindwell.

And there's still more concerts to happen this year! Keep scrolling for October, November, and December concerts in 2023.

