Kamala Harris Says Weed Will Be Legal If Elected

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris announced that The Weed will be legal in a Biden/Harris Administration. She continued to say that criminals who have been busted for the The Weed will have their records forgiven.Harris made the big announcement during last night's vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah. The former prosecutor's statement is another example of her flip flopping on the issue of marijuana legalization. (Editor's note, how can anyone who has been a prosecutor advocate for legalizing a drug that causes so much harm?)

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The web site the marijuanamoment.net points out how Vice President Mike Pence highlighter her hypocrisy on this issue and others. “When you were when you were [district attorney] in San Francisco, when you left office, African Americans were 19 times more likely to be prosecuted for minor drug offenses than whites and Hispanics,” he said. “When you were attorney general of California, you increased report the disproportionate incarceration of blacks in California. You did nothing on criminal justice reform in California.”

The Washington Post/Getty Images

The web site points out that in 2010 Harris campaigned against a initiative to legalize The Weed and prosecuted violators of drug laws in California. She is a sponsor of the Senate bill to legalize The Weed. Democrats in the House have passed bills that have failed to advance to the Senate regarding marijuana legalization.

The federal government maintains that marijuana is illegal. The Obama Administration decided that they wouldn't enforce the federal laws which led to several states legalizing The Weed for recreational use.

Idaho remains a state that vows not to legalize The Weed. A recent ballot initiative failed to get the required signatures to get them on the ballot.