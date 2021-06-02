Kellen Moore College Football Hall of Fame?

He won more games as a quarterback in college football history. He's second only to Chris Petersen when it comes to Bronco Nation. And now, Kellen Moore could be going into the College Football Hall of Fame, according to multiple published reports. It's hard to believe that Moore last played in Boise in 2011. Moore has successfully reinvented himself as the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

Bronco Athletics proudly announced Moore's selection and gave us his history as a Bronco:

Moore, already inducted into the Boise State Athletics Hall of Fame, was added to this year's national ballot in his first year of eligibility for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Moore led Boise State to a record of 50-3 in his four years as a starter, finishing his career ranked second in NCAA history in career passing touchdowns (142), third in career passing efficiency (168.97), and fifth in career passing yardage (14,667).

He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2010 and was named conference offensive player of the year three times. The Football Writers Association of America named Moore a first-team All-American in 2010, and the Touchdown Club of Columbus tabbed him as the nation's top quarterback in both 2010 and 2011, ultimately naming the award after him.

Off the field, Moore was a second-team Academic All-American in 2010 and a four-time conference all-academic selection. He earned a degree from Boise State in communication in less than four years.

How the voting process works?

To be eligible for the ballot, a player must have been named a first-team All-American by a major/national selector as recognized and utilized by the NCAA for its consensus All-America teams; played his or her last year of intercollegiate football at least 10 full seasons prior; played within the last 50 years; and cannot be currently playing professional football.

Coaches must have coached a minimum of 10 years and 100 games as a head football coach; won at least 60 percent of their games; and be retired from coaching for at least three full seasons. If a coach is retired and over the age of 70, there is no waiting period. If he is over the age of 75, he is eligible as an active coach. In all cases, the candidate's post-football record as a citizen may also be weighed.

Who gets the ballot?

The ballot will be emailed to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF's Honors Courts, which deliberate and select the class. The FBS Honors Court, chaired by NFF Board Member and College Football Hall of Famer Archie Griffin from Ohio State, and the Divisional Honors Court, chaired by former Marshall head coach, longtime athletics director and NFF Board Member Jack Lengyel, include an elite and geographically diverse pool of athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media.