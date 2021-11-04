Kellen Moore’s Return to College Football: Boise Fans Are Crying

It's one of the best known fact in the Treasure Valley-- Boise LOVES Kellen Moore and it seems that this town can never get enough of him. For years, Moore led the Boise State Broncos to victory, many times on a stage that the football program simply was not used to winning on. The program was at heights that now, seem out of reach for the immediate future-- his brains for the game and raw skill were unheard of.

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

Well, clearly the Dallas Cowboys know all about how valuable this guy is to a football program. Other programs are taking notice, too.

Reports from all over the country are consistent: TCU wants to hire Kellen Moore as their next head football coach.

Moore's name has been swirling around for some time now. Along with interviewing with Boise State for the head coach position, he was also a candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles. All of this flirting worked out for Moore, who received a hefty multi-year extension from the Dallas Cowboys just to keep him on board.

Now, TCU, a former "rival" of Boise State's who has joined the Big 12 since being a fellow "Cinderella" with Boise State many years ago, wants to talk to Kellen.

Local Bronco expert B.J. Rains remains skeptical..

Whatever is next for Kellen, and whenever that may be--Boise will always be "all eyes on Kellen".

