Popular Boise Radio Host To Be Honored By Idaho Broadcasters
The History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation will hold a luncheon honoring KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller Friday in Boise at Smokey Mountain Pizza from 11:30 am-1:30pm. Mr. Miller, a NAB Marconi Award Winner (2014) and four-time finalist, has hosted his morning talk show on KIDO Talk Radio for over thirteen years. He was recently in New York at the NAB Awards Ceremony honoring local broadcasters from across the country at the Javits Center.
The public is invited to attend by calling the foundation at 208-853-7756 or by email at HIBF@Q.com. Mr. Miller's work has been featured in the New York Times, ESPN, NBC's Today Show, CBS's 48 Hours, the Wall Street Journal, Time Magazine, The Washington Post, Newsweek Magazine, Fox News, The Nancy Grace Show, MSNBC, CNN, Netflix, the Daily Show, Headline News, KTVB, CBS 2, KIVI, the Idaho Press and the Idaho Statesman.
While in Idaho, KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller Show was the only Idaho media outlet that was embedded with the Idaho Army National Guard's second deployment to Iraq. Mr. Miller has walked across the state while broadcasting his daily talk show, raising awareness for veterans and suicide prevention.
Although he covers politics, he has been a fixture at local schools supporting educators through his program "Support our Schools, Secure Our Future." Mr. Miller will take a break from "Miller's Mission, an eleven-year fundraiser for the Boise Rescue Mission, to attend the luncheon where his career will be profiled and discussed. After the luncheon, he will return to the Nampa Walmart to complete his 'give a turkey, don't be a turkey fundraiser.
You are invited to enjoy lunch with the legends of Idaho Broadcasting and KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller Friday at the Aspen Room at Boise's Smokey Mountain Pizza from 11:30 pm-1:30 pm.