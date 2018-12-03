Kevin Miller Promote Our Schools: College of Idaho

The College of Idaho was the latest tour stop in the 2018 Promote Our Schools, Secure Our Future.Kevin Miller had the opportunity to interview Dr. David Douglass, Vice President of Academic and Dean of the Faculty. Dr. Douglass shared with Kevin the challenges of a liberal arts college in today's tech savvy world.

Co-President Jim Everett shared with Kevin Miller that 74 countries are represented at the College of Idaho, where nearly 14-percent of the Yotes are international.

Kevin Miller and Dr. Jasper LiCalizi, head of the Political Economy Department, reviewed the state of Idaho Politics. Dr. LiCalzi has written a book on Idaho Politics that will be published before the legislature kicks off.

Students Kaelah Bakner and Drake Kuykendall spoke with Kevin Miller about what it's like to be a student at the College of Idaho. They revealed the benefits of the Peak program which is 1 major and 3 minors.

Dr. Marilyn Melchiorre shared with Kevin Miller two new degree programs and #WeCareWednesdays.