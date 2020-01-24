Kevin Miller Show 1/24/20

Kevin Miller takes calls responding to the impeachment trial of President Trump in Washington DC. He interviews Brandi Swindell of Stanton International who is joining him live from Washington DC. She is participating in the annual March for Life. President Trump is marching today. He is the first president to march with the Right to Life movement. Kevin Miller continues to cover the political world.Joe Biden could pick up a key endorsement from one of his primary rivals, says a new report. According to the New York Times, who heard from "multiple Democratic officials familiar with her deliberations," Senator Kamala Harris is considering throwing her name behind the former Vice President's 2020 White House run. The two have stayed on friendly terms since Harris dropped out of the race, leading some to speculate that she has her eye on joining the ticket as VP. A spokesperson for the California Democrat says, "No decisions have been made about whether she will endorse, which candidate, nor when an endorsement decision will be made," noting that Harris is currently focused on the ongoing impeachment trial. Kevin Miller asks the following questions: What do you think of Harris endorsing Biden? Which pairing would you like to see on the Democrat ticket? Kevin Miller looks at the local issues involving local taxes and local transportation issues. Listeners call in to voice their opinions.

