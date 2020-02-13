Kevin Miller Show 2/13/20

Kevin Miller begins the program by looking at a few of the issues impacting the Idaho Legislature. One is dealing with Transgender athletes competing in high school sports. Another state is considering similar legislation. An Arizona bill that seeks to ban transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams has made it over the first legislative hurdle. The state's House Health and Human Services Committee on Thursday voted to approve the measure, which next advances to the Arizona Legislature. If approved, the law would apply to female teams at K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities. Thursday's approval came after the committee heard two hours of arguments from people on both sides of the issue. Supporters believe it's unfair to allow female athletes to compete against females who carry male biological traits. Opponents say the proposed law discriminates against the transgender community by excluding transgender girls from participating in sports. Kevin Miller asks the following questions: What side of the issue are you on? Does a transgender woman have physical advantages over other women? Kevin Miller continues his coverage of a freeze on property taxes in Idaho and the repeal of the grocery taxes in Idaho. Kevin Miller looks at the move by Meridian High School to remove all of its Native American symbols in their logos. Listeners react to the story by calling Kevin Miller to express their opinion.

