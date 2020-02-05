Kevin Miller Show 2/5/20

Kevin Miller begins the show by hearing birthday well wishes from the KIDO Talk Radio audience. Kevin Miller reviews the president's State of the Union Speech. He is joined by Congressman Russ Fulcher, Senator Mike Crapo, and Senator Jim Risch. They all give their thoughts on the president's speech and the inexcusable Democratic reaction. The senators preview their impeachment vote today. Kevin Miller details the latest fallout over the State of the Union. Following the conclusion of Tuesday night's State of the Union address, Nancy Pelosi tore up a paper copy of the speech, setting off anger from lawmakers on the other side of the political aisle. Republican Rep. Kay Granger of Texas introduced a resolution on Wednesday, just hours after the Senate impeachment vote, to condemn the Speaker of the House for her actions, calling them "a breach of decorum" that brought "discredit on the House." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy jumped on board with his GOP colleague, saying that the document should not have been destroyed. While House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tried to get the resolution set aside, because it is considered privileged, the chamber must consider the measure between now and Friday. Kevin Miller asks the KIDO Talk Radio audience the following questions: Do you feel Pelosi deserves punishment for her actions? How should the House handle the issue? He takes calls from his listeners responding to his statements.

6am

7am

8am