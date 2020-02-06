Kevin Miller Show 2/6/20

Kevin Miller looks at the statements by United States Senator Mitt Romney Republican of Utah who said he was voting to impeach the president. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners who do not approve of Senator Romney or his recent vote. Kevin Miller updates everyone on the latest out of the Iowa Caucus fallout. In Iowa Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are still locked into an extremely tight race for first place in Iowa, with 97% of precincts reporting. The Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor currently tops the Vermont Senator by just a tenth of a percent, earning 26.2% of state delegates as of Thursday morning. Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price told officials that he expects the full official totals to be released later this morning. Rounding out the top five in the caucus are Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Kevin Miller interviews Tonya J Powers of Fox News and asks her the following questions: Who do you think will ultimately come out on top? How about in New Hampshire? Kevin Miller reports on the passing of a Hollywood legend. Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.His family confirmed the death to People magazine.In a statement, Michael Douglas said, it is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.Kirk Douglas was in more than 80 movies, he had 3 Academy Award nominations and one honorary Oscar.

