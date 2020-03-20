Kevin Miller show 3/20/20

Kevin Miller starts the day by speaking with Boise State Representative John Gannon on the eventual ending of the Idaho Legislature's season. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners expressing their concerns about Boise bars and restaurants being closed. Kevin Miller interviews Pivot Gym Owner and 3 time Olympic Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong. She speaks to the need to stay healthy in this time of crisis. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners who are giving live reports from area super markets. United States Senator Jim Risch joins Kevin Miller from Washington DC. He gives his insight on what the federal government is doing to help unemployed workers. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean joins Kevin Miller explaining why she ordered bars and restaurants to go to carry out instead of dine in. Kevin Miller looks at the latest political news. Once rivals, former presidential contender Kirsten Gillibrand now backs Joe Biden in his 2020 bid for the White House. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Senator from New York writes, "Our country needs a president who will provide steady, honest leadership, and I believe Joe has the right experience, empathy, and character to lead." Back in July, the two clashed on the debate stage, with Gillibrand bashing Biden over a 1981 op-ed where he argued against a child-care tax credit. With Gillibrand now on board, Biden has 15 US senators and 13 former Democratic presidential candidates behind him. Kevi Miller asks the following questions: When do you think the primary will be settled?

6am

7am

8am