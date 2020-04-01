Kevin Miller Show 4/1/20

Kevin Miller begins the show today by interviewing Dr. Nan Hayworth former congresswoman from New York. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners who are commenting on a few issues. Jenny Beth Martin from the Tea Party Patriots calls Kevin to discuss the amount of pork in the over 2 trillion dollar spending bill. Kevin Miller speaks with the folks at Geek-O, a local educational company that helps kids learn while they're at home. Kevin Miller takes call from listeners and is joined by Larry Gebert of channel 7. Larry goes over the history of earthquakes in Idaho. Kevin Miller looks at China and their roll in the spread of the virus. US intelligence says, China lied. They lied about the number of COVID-19 cases and about the number of deaths in their country. Bloomberg reports intelligence officials briefed the White House last week on what they say was deliberate underreporting. China has reported a little more than 82,000 with about 3,300 deaths. The US tops global numbers with nearly 200,000 cases and more than 4,300 deaths. Vice President Mike Pence told CNN Wednesday, "The reality is that we could have been better off if China had been more forthcoming." Kevin Miller asks the following questions to the KIDO Talk Radio audience: Should the US reimpose stricter economic sanctions on China over this? Should the rest of the world follow suit? When will the crisis be over?

6am

7am

8am

9am