Kevin Miller Show 4/14/20

Kevin Miller begins the show by interviewing a variety of newsmakers. Dr. Roger Klein reviews the latest national Covid-19 numbers. He explains the differences between a state like Idaho and New York State. Kevin Miller speaks with Representative Heather Scott. She explains that civil liberties are being lost during the stay at home orders. Kevin Miller is joined by Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett. Kevin Miller shares some good news about an entertainment company. WWE was set to resume airing live televised matches on Monday after the governor of Florida reversed an earlier decision and declared the wrestling organization an "essential" business.Although Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to comment on the controversial move, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Monday said the governor changed his earlier "non-essential" classification after meeting with WWE executives. In addition to Monday's live airing of "Monday Night Raw," the wrestling organization plans to bring back "NXT" on Wednesday and "SmackDown" on Friday, WWE has announced."We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times," a statement from WWE reads. "We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff."

