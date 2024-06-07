Major Announcement: Gun Talk Goes Live Sunday 12pm-3pm

For over fifteen years, our friend Tom Gresham has been the voice of Gun Talk on KIDO Talk Radio. Every Sunday night, radio listeners like you tuned in for the latest information on their favorite weapons and the Second Amendment. But here's the exciting news-Gun Talk is now live from 12 pm to 3 pm on Sundays, giving you a chance to be part of the conversation in real-time.

Starting this Sunday, Gun Talk will be live, offering you a unique opportunity to engage directly with Tom Gresham. You can now call in and have a conversation with the man himself. We encourage you to share your thoughts, questions, and stories about firearms, the Second Amendment, and the history of Gun Talk. Mr. Gresham, who joined us this week, shared his fascinating journey of how he began broadcasting thirty years ago.

Gun Talk began with Tom's dad, Grits Gresham. Here are the details from their website.

It's almost impossible to pick a time when Gun Talk started. You could say it started when Grits Gresham started writing about hunting and guns in the 1940's, because that led his son, Tom, to take up photography and writing. Tom became the editor of several outdoor magazines, and eventually joined Grits as co-host of "Shooting Sports America," a shooting show on ESPN. From that, Tom began hosting and creating several television series, including the first TV show about self defense with firearms.

Just how big is Gun Talk? Here are more details:

Tom Gresham's Gun Talk, the first national radio talk show about guns and gun rights, first aired in March of 1995, and has grown 250+ radio stations and four million downloads of the show annually. It also was the first, to our knowledge, "podcast" about guns, since we started archiving each show online years before the invention of the iPod.

Did we mention that Tom is an Idaho guy? He lives in the Cascade area and loves to shoot, hunt, fly his airplane and other American activities.

Please give Tom a call this Sunday 12-3pm!

