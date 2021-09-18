Boise State New Rules For Tonight’s Game

Echoing the concern from state health officials, Boise State University sent a letter to its supporters Friday night detailing new requirements to enter Albertson's Stadium for tonight's game. As reported here, Boise State has hoped an incentive program would motivate its fans to honor the outdoor mask mandate. The announcement earlier this week by the Idaho Department of Health and Human Services that the state is now in the Crisis Standards of Care was the reason for this decision.

The letter was signed by Dr. Marlene Tromp, President, Boise State University, Odette Bolano, President, and CEO, Saint Alphonsus Health System and Chris Roth, President and CEO, St. Luke's Health System.

Students attending tonight's game will be required to have proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test. We expect the entire fan base will have the same requirements for the next home game. We spoke with Governor Little last night, who confirmed that his Executive Order prohibiting vaccine passports does not cover admission to the game. You can read the letter below.

Dear colleagues,

Throughout the pandemic and from the moment that crisis standards of care were declared in Idaho yesterday, our healthcare leaders, our State Board of Education executive officers, and the university have been in dialogue about practices and strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID in our community.

The university has been a strong supporter of the healthcare community (even providing critical PPE for healthcare workers and respirators during the pandemic) and of public health on campus. Launching a new public health office, Boise State cared for its students, successfully kept cases low (with no evidence of spread in our in-person classroom settings), and supplied testing and vaccinations for the larger community, improving public health throughout the region.

Boise State was disappointed, after appeals by leadership in all of these areas for our fans to follow best practices, that there was poor compliance with campus public health measures at the last home football game. Campus has had strong compliance with these measures throughout the pandemic. The university had already developed new strategies to incentivize and increase compliance, and Boise State is taking additional measures at our game this week, including testing our students or requiring evidence of vaccination. We now believe that additional steps are necessary for the health and safety of our community.

The President of the State Board of Education says that the Board will soon meet to discuss potential guidance for future large-scale events, and we have been in consultation with the executive officers of the Board about updates to our COVID plan per Idaho Code 33-3730.

At this time, and in consultation with those executive officers, Boise State will require our students who are attending the football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, to provide a negative COVID test result or proof of first dose or complete COVID vaccination. For the Oct. 2 home football game, we anticipate that all attendees will meet this requirement. This window provides the time for both our healthcare system and our fans to respond to this requirement and permits people to make the choices that are the best for them and their families.

The university understands that the game is fast-approaching and that this requirement will present some challenges; Boise State, our healthcare leaders, and Board leadership have been working around the clock since crisis standards of care were declared, and these actions are important to support the safety and wellbeing of our community.

Boise State plans to offer another mass vaccination event. Our healthcare system’s data has shown that 98% of patients in the ICU with COVID are unvaccinated. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you choose not to be vaccinated, you will have the option of supplying a negative COVID test for entrance. While outdoor football games have not been identified as super-spreader events around the country, Idaho has a much lower vaccination rate than many other states.

For this week’s game, Boise State requests that you not attend if you are ill or unvaccinated and untested and implore you to follow the public health practices — particularly masking and frequent hand washing — required by the university to prevent the spread of COVID. If you choose not to comply with public health measures, we ask you not to attend the game. We must have the cooperation of our fans to keep our community healthy and safe.

We will continue to work together as we all move forward, both in community and in the face of the growing health crisis in Idaho.

Dr. Marlene Tromp, President, Boise State University

Odette Bolano, President and CEO, Saint Alphonsus Health System

Chris Roth, President and CEO, St. Luke’s Health System

