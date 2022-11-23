Boise Talk Show Host Will Broadcast Live Thanksgiving Morning

Thanksgiving Day is when most media folks take the day off, except for those in the national media covering Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or the various college and professional football games. You won't see your favorite anchors working on turkey day. Thanksgiving Day is a day for fill-ins, the B-team, or the best of shows on television or radio.

KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller will work Thanksgiving morning along with Tonya J Powers of Fox News in New York City. Ms. Powers will be providing live updates of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, while Kevin Miller will be broadcasting from the streets of downtown Boise outside, fighting the winter elements.

Kevin Miller Through The Years Very few broadcasters have made the kind of impact on the Treasure Valley that Kevin Miller has over the years. Always dawning a smile and a positive attitude, Kevin is known for his laugh and his good works. This is a glimpse at the Kevin Miller that our community loves.

Kevin Miller's show will be supporting the 12th annual Turkey Day 5k in Boise. If you'd like run in Caldwell or want more information about running on Thanksgiving Day, click the link here. Idahoans are encouraged to listen, call in, and stop by if you're running in Boise.

Kevin Miller Friday Morning Kevin Miller, Townsquare Media loading...

Besides having fun, the broadcast's goal is to let all Idahoans know they are not alone during the holidays. Some folks will be alone or have to work. "It is our wish that we help everyone; whether you're getting up early to cook or working an extra Uber shift, we're with you," shared KIDO Talk Radio's, Kevin Miller.

Boise Turkey Day 5 K Photos Thousands of Idahoans woke up early to run for a good cause. The Turkey Day 5K benefits the Boise Rescue Mission and the Special Olympics of Idaho.