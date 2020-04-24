Kevin Miller Show 4/24/20

Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners responding to Governor Little's decision to reopen the state in stages. Kevin Miller speaks with Dr. John Livingston of Treasure Valley Hospital. Dr. Livingston takes issue with the governor's plan to reopen the state. Kevin Miller is joined by Deputy Chief Tracy Basterchera of the Meridian Police Department. They discuss the incident involving the mother who was arrested for trespassing. Kevin Miller interviews Brandon Atkins, program manager with Central District Health. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners responding to his questions about the direction of the state. Lysol Maker Issues Warning Against Injecting The Disinfectant Despite what you might have heard said at a coronavirus task force press conference, do not ingest or inject Lysol into your body. That's the word from Reckitt Benckiser, the manufacturer of the household disinfectant product. "As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," said the company in a statement Friday morning

