Kevin Miller Show 4/6/20

Kevin Miller begins the show by reviewing the comments of the mayor of Mountain Home, Idaho. The mayor later apologized for his comments concerning shutting down the city. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners reacting to the story. Kevin Miller interviews financial planner Dave Petso on the current situation involving the local and national economy. Kevin Miller speaks with nationally syndicated talk show host Lars Larson. Mr. Larson has been living and working from home for over 4 weeks. Kevin Miller takes calls till 10 from local listeners. Kevin Miller breaks down the difference between President Trump and one of his physicians. While you may have heard some touting hydroxychloroquine as a potential remedy for coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top doctor on infectious diseases, says not so fast. Speaking to CBS's Face the Nation, Fauci admits, "In terms of science, I don't think we can definitively say it works," adding, "The data are really just at best suggestive." Fauci reveals the results have been a mixed bag, noting, "There have been cases that show there may be an effect and there are others to show there's no effect." In both White House press briefings over the weekend, the anti-malaria drug was mentioned as a way to treat coronavirus. Where are you going to get the latest and most complete info on the coronavirus?

