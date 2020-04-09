Kevin Miller Show 4/9/20

Kevin Miller continues to cover the state of the state in dealing with the continued coronavirus situation. David Ripley from Idaho Chooses Life joins Kevin to give a recap of the Idaho Legislature. Kevin Miller is joined by Walter Bogucki, CADC, Treatment Supervisor, Residential Counselor Port of Hope, Nampa. Kevin Miller speaks with Dr. Tommy Ahlquist from Saltzer Medical Group, Ball Ventures Ahlquist and his new site www.crushthecurveidaho.com.

Kevin Miller gets the latest on what's happening from Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, District 1 Commissioner. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners who want the governor to lift the stay at home order. Kevin Miller plays a clip from yesterday's White House Press Briefing. The US might be in the middle of a deadly viral outbreak, but the burning question on the mind of one reporter is whether Joe Exotic would receive a pardon.During Wednesday's White House coronavirus taskforce briefing, the President was asked if he'd commute the sentence of the famed Tiger King, who is currently serving 22-years in prison on an alleged murder for hire plot.Trump was told his son was going to push to make it happen, with the President guessing correctly which one was a fan of the hit Netflix documentary. He then said he didn't know anything about it and offered to look into the matter.

