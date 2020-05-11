Kevin Miller Show 5/11/20

Kevin Miller looks at whether or not the state of Idaho will move on to phase 2 of the governor's plan for reopening the state. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners responding to former President Obama's critical comments on President Trump. Kevin Miller is joined by Dave Petso of Petso Financial who goes over the latest news in the stock market. Kevin Miller talks to Lars Larson who gives us his take on the corona-virus. Kevin Miller looks at who Joe Biden will pick for his vice president. Could it be a democrat from California? . According to those closely watching the process, former candidate Kamala Harris has emerged to be Biden's VP pick. While the two clashed back on the debate stage, there has been a warming of friendly relations since the California senator dropped out of the race. Also on the shortlist of contenders are Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; former national security adviser Susan Rice; and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost her bid for Governor in 2018. Who makes the most sense to be Biden's running mate?

6am

7am

8am

9am