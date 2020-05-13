Kevin Miller Show 5/13/20

Kevin Miller begins the program by reminding folks that we are currently under the phase one guidelines issued by the state of Idaho. Kevin Miller is joined by Luke Niforantes on the consequences of smoking the weed during the Covid-19. Luke explains how the state of Colorado is handling the lock down. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners responding to the topic of weed shops being deemed essential by the state of Oregon. Senator Mike Crapo calls in with a report on how much more money the federal government will be dolling out to the states. The senator warns that continued lending will hurt the country in the long term. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners sounding off on the senator's comments. Kevin Miller reminds listeners that Miller's Mission will be starting next Monday at the Wal Mart on Garrity and Franklin in Nampa, Idaho. Kevin will be living there and collecting cash and goods for the Boise Rescue Mission.

6am

7am

8am

9am