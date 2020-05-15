Kevin Miller Show 5/15/20

Kevin Miller begins the show by interviewing Matt Wolking the deputy campaign manager of the Trump 2020 team. Kevin Miller takes calls from his listeners reacting to the governor's declaration of moving the state to phase 2 of reopening Idaho. Congressman Russ Fulcher joins the program previewing the big battle today in Congress over the 3 trillion dollar spending program. Kevin Miller checks in with Jon Decker of Fox News Radio live from the White House. Mr. Decker reviews the unmasking story that the president recently commented on to the Fox Business Channel. Kevin Miller speaks with Idaho's Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. She explains how challenging the state's stay at home order has been for the Gem State's small businesses. She also takes shots at the liberal media. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners on a variety of issues. Some listeners express their concern over the mail in primary believing it will favor incumbents.

