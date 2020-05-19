Kevin Miller Show 5/19/20

Kevin Miller begins the program live from the Nampa Wal Mart on Garrity and Franklin. It's day two of Miller's Mission benefiting the Boise Rescue Mission. Kevin Miller interviews folks who've gone through the New Life Program and now live in the Treasure Valley. Some folks have returned to work for the Boise Rescue Mission. Several folks stop by to donate items to the Mission. Kevin Miller covers the news that President Donald Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine . Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners expressing their views about whether they believe the president should be taking the drug. Idaho Governor Brad Little gives Kevin Miller his weekly update. The governor encourages folks to stop by and say hello to everyone at the Mission. US Senator Jim Risch joins Kevin Miller after leaving the senate floor. He explains how the Democrats are trying to jam a bunch of frivolous spending sprees into the legislation.

