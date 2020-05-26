Kevin Miller Show 5/26/20

Kevin Miller begins the week by reviewing the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. He shares his experience of visiting the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on Monday. Kevin Miller interviews Congressman Russ Fulcher who shares with Kevin his views on what the House of Representatives should be doing. He comments on how the state of Idaho is different from other states when it comes to recovering from the lock-down. Financial Analyst Dave Petso explains how President Trump is changing our country's relationship with China. Idaho Governor Brad Little joins Kevin Miller speaking about the economy in the Gem State. Kevin Miller reviews the Boise mayor's proclamation on the direction she plans to take the city. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners responding to his statements. Kevin Miller looks at the comments of Joe Biden concerning his support in the African American Community. Kevin Miller reminds everyone that they made a difference with their donations to the Boise Rescue Mission via Miller's Mission.

6am

7am

8am

9am