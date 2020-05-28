Kevin Miller Show 5/28/20

Kevin Miller begins the day by speaking with Liz Worthington from the Republican National Committee. She expands on the president's concerns about social media and twitter. Kevin Miller shares the comments of Boise Mayor Lauren McClean concerning her new report that has sparked outrage across the Treasure Valley. Kevin Miller speaks with Doctor Tommy Ahlquist from Saltzer Medical Group. Dr. Ahlquist continues to urge Idahoans to get tested for the coronavirus. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners reacting to the comments of Dr. Ahlquist. Kevin Miller speaks to Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. She previews the governor's expected announcement of moving the state towards phase three of reopening the state. Kevin Miller looks at continued flubs for former Vice President Joseph Biden. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners reacting to his reports on Biden. Kevin Miller takes calls on the violence in Minnesota and now throughout the country.

6am

7am

8am

9am