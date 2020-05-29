Kevin Miller Show 5/29/20

Kevin Miller begins the program by looking the devastating riots in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners echoing his views on riots and race in America. Kevin Miller interviews Dr. Jon Livingston, a retired doctor from Treasure Valley Hospital. They discuss the governor's announcement of moving the state to phase three of reopening. Kevin Miller speaks with David Bozell of For America. Mr. Bozell discusses the president's fight with the social media giant Twitter. Kevin Miller speaks with Brandon Atkins the program manager from Central District Health. Brandon gives Kevin Miller and the audience safety tips on how to avoid getting sick. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners sounding off about local and national topics. Kevin Miller speaks with David Ferdinand of the God and Country Festival. David tells Kevin Miller that the event will be cancelled because of safety concerns over the coronavirus.

6am

7am

8am

9am