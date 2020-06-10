Kevin Miller Show 6/10/20

Kevin Miller begins the program by reviewing day 2 of the Unity Walk across the Treasure Valley. Kevin Miller looks at the overwhelmingly negative coverage of police departments across the country. Kevin Miller reports that some police shows have been pulled from television. The television program cops has been on the air for 32 years, but will not air this year. Kevin Miller takes phone calls from listeners who want their Cops on television. Kevin Miller reports that the US Navy has removed all confederate flags from their bases. Kevin Miller speaks with Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin who updates the audience on the state’s road to recovery. Kevin Miller looks at the move by universities and schools to remove police officers from their facilities. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners who support the police being on campuses across the country. People continue to call in giving their opinions about the Black Lives Matter Movement in Idaho and across the country.

