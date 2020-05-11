KIDO Talk Radio’s ‘Hometown Hero’

Friday was our first award of a free lunch to our hometown hero. Thanks to our friends at the Treasure Valley Papa John's stores for providing lunches to our friends at Jefferson Middle School in Caldwell. Each week we will pick a deserving nominee from the Treasure Valley who makes a difference in their community. The folks at Jefferson were nominated by Rebecca who shared with Kevin Miller just how hard the they're working at the school. Here's what she shared:

Kevin Miller / KIDO Talk Radio

"I am writing to nominate the staff of Jefferson Middle School in Caldwell as today's "Hometown" heroes. Even with their doors closed to students, they work extremely hard for their students. They show up every week to make hundreds of packets of homework for those students who do not have internet access. They spend countless hours out in all weather conditions to provide these packets for students who come to pick them up. They recently cleaned out 700 lockers and distributed the contents to students who unfortunately won't be coming back to learn this school year. The admin staff work long days on zoom calls with parents, leaders, and teachers to ensure that special needs students are being given the best options during this time. They are working behind the scenes to create a better, safer, and healthier learning environment for students who hopefully will enter their doors this fall.

I would love to see them receive a "thank you" from our community!!!"

Think you know someone who deserves to be recognized as a "Hometown Hero"? Let us know.