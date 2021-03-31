Kinner Cops A Plea

Timmy Kinner will not be going to trial for several victims' stabbings that occurred on June 28, 2018. The stabbings included the murder of a three-year-old little girl who was celebrating her birthday. Kinner's actions received national attention as the national media covered his arrest from Boise, Idaho.

The national media is gone now, and Kinner will now be sentenced in June. Kinner had been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial. He participated in a program that eventually allowed him to be mentally competent. Kinner alleged his rights were violated while being held at the Ada County Jail. He recently filed charges saying he's been stripped searched, and his cell gone through reports the Idaho Press.

A grand jury in Ada County indicted Kinner on August 7, 2018. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder for the death of Ruya Kadir. The Grand Jury also indicted Mr. Kinner on eight counts of aggravated battery, one count of burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, and a weapon enhancement. You read more here from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.

Several memorials were held in the memory of Ruya. We still do not have a motive for Kinner's attack on the victims in Boise. The Idaho Statesman did speak to some of the victims. They told the paper that they want Kinner sentenced to death for his crimes against them and the community. You can read their comments here. They did thank the police for their efforts in the article. We will continue to monitor this story and provide updates when they occur.

