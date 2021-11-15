Lauren McLean Meets with Biden

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean was in Washington DC today celebrating with President Biden over the passing of the bloated trillion-dollar infrastructure program. McLean has been under fire locally for her restrictive Covid protocols that eliminated the Veteran's Day Parade and the Holiday Parade.

McLean left Boise behind to bask in the glow with fellow liberals such as failed presidential candidate Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttigieg. The mayor took to Twitter to share in the deficit-adding moment for the country.

The Biden Plan was initially targeted at over six trillion dollars. Republicans and Conservative Democrats would not support the Biden Budget Buster. Six trillion eventually became one point two trillion dollars. Progressive Democrats are demanding a 'social infrastructure program' that would add trillions of dollars to the federal deficit.

