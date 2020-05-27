Let’s Bring the RNC Convention to Idaho

The war of words is heating up between President Donald Trump and the Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina.  Recently, the governor stated that he couldn't guarantee that the arena holding the Republican National Committee Convention would be allowed to be at capacity.  President Trump fired back at Cooper via twitter saying that the party needs a concrete answer from Governor Cooper on holding the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

 



Here is the Florida governor making the pitch for his state.

