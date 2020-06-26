Let’s Defend The Star Spangled Banner

And now there's a petition calling for the removal of the national anthem. Why? Who knows? Wait, we'll get to that in a minute, but first, did you ever think you'd like in a world where the Star Spangled Banner would be under consideration for removal?Welcome to 2020. Believe it or not, there's a petition calling for a new national anthem. A Yahoo article says that the song must go the way of Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben. A statue of Fancis Scott Key, the writer of the Star Spangled Banner, was torn down recently because Mr. Key was a slave owner.

Prominent entertainers and politicos say that America the Beautiful should be the new song of the nation. Others say it should be the 'Lift every voice and sing' also referred to by some as the black national anthem. Several folks have gone to online petitions to express their views.

For those that love America, these are challenging times. It's hard to believe that the national anthem could be changed. Then again, who would've thought that protesters could get away with tearing down statues of George Washington and Ulysses S. Grant?

It's time for the majority of Americans to rally around the Star Bangled Banner and the flag instead of trying to destroy them.